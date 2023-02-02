Bluefield fire causes home to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple fire departments converged on Bluefield Ave near the state line to fight a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The two-story home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

More than half of the home was involved, going from the bottom floor and quickly spreading to the second.

Bluefield Virginia Fire Department’s ladder truck was deployed to control the fire from above, as other firefighters battled it from the ground. It took fire departments 45 minutes to gain control.

According to Capt. Shannon Akers of the Bluefield Fire Department, firefighters quickly made sure there were no victims inside the burning house.

“We did a primary search before we could confirm that all of the victims were out of the house, but we do have confirmation that everyone is out,” Capt. Akers said.

Four area crews from both states were on the scene including Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department, Bluefield Virginia Fire Department, Bluewell Fire Department, and Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was ultimately ruled accidental.

Since the fire was close to the roadway and surrounding powerlines, the house was demolished shortly after the fire was put out.

