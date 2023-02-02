Applicants being sought for Princeton business grants

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton’s Economic Development Authority is looking for businesses in the city to apply for grants. This week two businesses were awarded two separate grants to help with improvement projects.

Snook’s Wings and Things was awarded a $1,250 grant every quarter this year to help the business. Thompson and Litton was given a façade grant worth $2,000 to help beautify their property. The city’s economic development director says it’s all about taking care of business.

“We think these grants just give back to the community and it really is a domino effect because it supports the businesses that in turn support our community and serve our residents,” said Economic Development Director, Samuel Lusk.

Applications can be requested by email at PEDA@princetonwv.gov or in person at Princeton City Hall.

