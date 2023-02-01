Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grayson County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 7:07 p.m. January 26 to Rt. 21 (Elk Creek Parkway), a half-mile north of Rt. 611.

51-year-old Linda Moore of Independence was driving a Nissan Rogue south on Rt. 21 when she crossed the double yellow line and hit a northbound Honda CRV being driven by another Independence woman. Police say the impact of the crash caused Moore’s car to catch fire.

Moore died at the scene. Police say due to the nature of the crash and fire it’s unclear whether she was wearing her seatbelt.

The other driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

