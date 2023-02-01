Tractor trailer collision causes multiple trucks to catch fire

One driver is in the hospital with serious injuries, and the remaining two are being treated for minor injuries.
Two tractor-trailers were involved in an accident in Smyth County Virginia this morning, with the collision causing the vehicles to ignite.
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Two tractor trailers were involved in an accident in Smyth County Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, around 11:03 a.m. a tractor trailer traveling South on I-81 ran off the left side of the interstate, continuing through the median and eventually into the northbound lanes where it collided with a second tractor trailer.

According to authorities, the impact of the collision caused both vehicles to catch on fire. Debris from the accident struck the windshield of a third tractor trailer as well.

The driver who crossed the median was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center and is being treated for serious injuries. The two other drivers of the other trucks were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

One tractor trailer was hauling paper while another was hauling sawdust.

The crash is currently still under investigation by the Virginia State Police with the assistance of the Viriginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team.

