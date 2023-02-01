Soul food sold at Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

If you’re heading to Bramwell, there’s a new place to grab food near Pinnacle Rock State Park.

Just off of Route 52, Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack offers food from the soul

Their menu includes fried chicken, polish dogs, pasta salad, dessert, and more.

After seven years of selling her fried chicken, and 20 years of retail management the business’ owner Antoinette Barnes decided it was time to take the plunge and open up a shop.

The name for the eatery comes from the initials of her two son’s names.

Antoinette Barnes, owner: ”Their names are Debron Antonio Barnes and Deshawn Anthony Barnes so that’s where Dabs with an ‘s’ came from.”

If you would like to grab a hardy home-cooked meal, Dab’s Cookin’ at the Shack is open Monday through Friday from noon to 7 pm.

