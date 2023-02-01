Shady Spring stays red-hot, throttles Bluefield by 31

Tigers win 96-65
By Josh Widman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Triple-A number one, Shady Spring caught fire in the middle of the first quarter and never really cooled down.

Cam Manns had a huge first quarter and Braden Chapman led the way in the second quarter to stake the Tigers to a 17-point lead at halftime.

Cole Chapman scored his 1000th career point in the win.

Shady Spring earns another statement victory with a 96-65 win over Double-A number two, Bluefield.

