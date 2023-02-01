Scattered rain, snow, ice all possible again overnight-Thursday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A front stalled just to our southeast will keep us unsettled overnight. A disturbance moving along the frontal boundary will bring more clouds, and a spotty on-and-off wintry mix overnight, mainly between the hours of midnight-8AM Thursday. Temps tonight will be around freezing, in the upper 20-low 30s. Areas south of I-64 and along and south of HWY 460 have the best chance to see this mix overnight.

OVERNIGHT MIX (WVVA WEATHER)

Though accumulations look minor at best, a coating of snow and a glaze of ice could be possible, and will be enough to make for hazardous travel, especially across bridges and overpasses. Take it easy!

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies, and spotty rain/snow/ice on occasion, though amounts should stay insignificant. We’ll otherwise just be chilly and breezy tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Thursday night, low temps will fall into the teens and 20s as a mainly dry cold front surges through the area.

SNOW FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A few light snow showers will be possible to wrap up the work week into early Friday AM. We’ll otherwise be cold and windy on Friday, with highs only in the 20s and lows Friday night in the teens and single digits. Wind chills could be around or below zero at times. Bundle up!

TEMP TREND (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to gradually warm back up a bit more over the weekend and into next week...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

