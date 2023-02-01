Raleigh County Sheriff promotes several officers


By Annie Moore
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday promoted several of his officers during a ceremony in Beckley on Wednesday.

Four deputies were moved up to the rank of Cpl. They are Cpl. J. Shrewsbury, Cpl. Sam McClure, Cpl. Jason A. Redden, and Cpl. Bo Garrett.

Mike Webb was also promoted to the rank of Captain.

In an interview after the Sheriff thanked them for all of their hard work, Cpl. McClure and Cpl. Shrewsbury offered their reaction to moving into the new job.

“It feels good. It’s an outward thank you for everything you try to do to help people and make Raleigh County a better place,” said Cpl. McClure.

Cpl. J Shrewsbury said he was looking forward to the new challenge. “It’s an awesome thing to be able to see the confidence of the higher ups. They trust you. Hopefully it’s all looking up from here.”

WVVA News also learned on Wednesday that Capt. Larry Lilly will be taking over Sheriff Canaday’s former role as Chief Deputy -- the second in command position at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

