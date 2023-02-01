The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -A new restaurant has opened this winter in Bluefield, Virginia where La Fiesta used to be. It’s called the Painted Pony Roadhouse, and it’s a steakhouse with a western flair. The restaurant officially opened on December 12th, and its manager, Karen Ross, says business has been great so far, adding, their steaks are a particularly popular item.

“Well, we’re a steakhouse. We offer every kind of steak you can think of, from sirloins all the way up to rib eyes and fillets. We have other items as well. Of course, we have burgers and soups. We have a salad bar now,” says Ross, “...We’ve got lots of returning customers, some regulars coming in, and it’s been doing good.”

In addition to the food, they also offer live music held every Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.