Oak Hill welcomes volunteer-based coffee shop

Pistos Coffee Shop in Oak Hill
Pistos Coffee Shop in Oak Hill(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new coffee shop opened on Central Avenue in Oak Hill on Wednesday. The local community, along with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It’s called Pistos Coffee and it is a volunteer-driven business designed to foster community outreach. Employees are the shop are all members of First Brethren Church in Oak Hill.

WVVA spoke to one of these members, Church Vance, who says they’ve had the idea for this shop for two years.

“We wanted a place where people in our community could come together, that they could just get together and talk, have a good cup of coffee and just fellowship together.”

Because it is volunteer-based, most everything in Pistos Coffee was donated by people and other churches in the Oak Hill area. Vance says this is great because it truly makes the shop a labor of love and a part of the whole community.

Pistos Coffee- located at 129 Central Ave- will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The shop offers baked goods, coffee, and other warm drinks, as well as merchandise.

