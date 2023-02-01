NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WDTV) - An NFL football player and former WVU player has been indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges.

25-year-old Joshua Sills, of Sarahsville, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.

The indictment says Sills held a victim against her will and engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual in December 2019.

Authorities said the crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills played football at WVU from 2016-2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State for 2020-2021. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.