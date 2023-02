BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this week’s edition of Mr. Sparky Spotlight, WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviewed Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mr. Sparky of Southern West Virginia.

They spoke about the importance of smoke detectors.

For more information on Mr. Sparky’s services and to get in touch, go here. You can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.