Ferrari gets stuck inside elevator shaft after ‘malfunction’

A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership...
A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the dealership Tuesday night.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.
Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

They first had to mitigate a fuel leak, which involved setting up portable standpipes and shutting off the power to the business. Once the leak was fixed, crews worked with a towing company to remove the car from the elevator shaft.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.

In total, crews worked for about four hours to remove the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Scott Cline
Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
The Painted Pony Roadhouse opens in Bluefield, Virginia
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
Slick areas will be possible as a wintry mix moves in tonight-early Wednesday
A tractor trailer collision causes two trucks to catch fire.
Tractor trailer collision causes multiple trucks to catch fire

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Police officers escort Andrew Tate, right, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court...
Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home
Zeus is settling into his new Vermont home with owner Ron Monroe.
‘It was instant love’: Wolf-dog hybrid finds forever home
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game