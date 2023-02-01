Drier today but another round of wintry weather moves in tonight for some

Precipitation is moving out of the region and most of today will be dry with mainly cloudy skies. It’ll be a cold one with temperatures hovering in the 30s for most.

Cloudy skies are expected tonight with a wintry mix developing late tonight for the southern portion of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.

A wintry mix will continue for the southern half of the region tomorrow morning. Less than an inch of snow is expected with a light glaze of ice for some. While this won’t be a major event, slick spots are possible especially on bridges, overpasses, and walkways. We’ll dry up Thursday afternoon with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s for most.

A cold front will push through the region on Friday. There isn’t much moisture associated with this front, but we could see a few flurries on Friday. This front will bring a big drop in temperatures and windy conditions. Highs will only top off in the 20s and low 30s and lows will drop into the teens on Friday night. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

Warmer conditions are expected as we head into the weekend and next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

