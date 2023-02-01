City of Beckley reminds walkers to mind trail signs at YMCA Soccer Complex

YMCA Sports Complex
YMCA Sports Complex(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Beckley is asking people to respect signage after giving an update on the continuing construction of a local trail system.

The Piney Creek Trail system, which is the series of trails that loop around the Paul YMCA Sports Complex, is currently undergoing maintenance to install powerlines.

The city is reminding walkers to not use trails that have posted “trail closure” signs.

Corey Lilly, Director of Outdoor Economic Development for the City of Beckley says this allows workers to do their jobs and ensures everyone is staying safe in the process.

“It’s important to respect the signage of trail closures because of the construction that is taking place on the property,” Lilly shared. “We want to be able to respect the workers so the work can get done and we can get the trails open as quickly as possible.”

The city says trails will be brought back to standard as the work is completed. Some paths won’t be reopened until late summer.

The paved walking trail is still accessible.

Impacted trails include Grey Flats North and South Trail, Wildflower Trail, Old Farm Trail, Shiprock Trail, Ant Hill Trail and Drop-off Trail.

For more information, contact Lilly at 304-712-8524.

