Welch residents concerned over collapse of roadway

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A good portion of Court Street in Welch is closed after the road gave way and slid down the hill beneath it. People who live here say it’s been in this condition for about three weeks. They’re worried another collapse is right around the corner, but this time it could possibly take buildings like the St. James Missionary Baptist Church with it.

“They say it’s safe to go in but until we get an engineer to come up here and say that it’s safe to go in there. I’m not going in cause you can see it’s falling in more and more,” said Reverend George Masterson.

Masterson says since the road’s closure, his congregation has been worshipping virtually. Their main concern however is the elderly and their health needs. Philip Eldridge is affected by the failed road. He says the only other access point is another road that’s subject to delays due to trains.

“My daughter was in from North Carolina this past weekend and they were blocked for over an hour. They were stopped by the bridge because they couldn’t come across the rail road tracks. The train had stopped. Trains do that at variable times, they will stop. They will block you and when you’re blocked, can’t come this way,” said Eldridge.

Community members we spoke with said they’ve reached out to the governor’s office and their elected leaders in an effort to address the situation with the road.

“We want all the people to know that it’s here and continue to see that this is a problem. It’s not just for this church. It’s not just for us. It’s for everybody in this community,” said Phil Law.

The three say they were told the road collapsed due to a ruptured water line. We reached out to the division of highways to verify that cause and to check on a timeline for a repair. We will update you as that information is released.

