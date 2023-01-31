Tamarack to increase hours, add grab-and-go services to accommodate travelers following Beckley Travel Plaza closure

Beckley Travel Plaza closure effective Feb. 1
Beckley Travel Plaza closure effective Feb. 1(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you managed to stop by the Beckley Travel Plaza on Tuesday, that was your last chance to do so for the next few years. The travel plaza will be closed on Wednesday, February 1, for renovations and is not expected to reopen until late 2024.

The adjacent fueling station will remain open throughout the renovation.

To accommodate travelers through this time, just up the hill from the plaza, the Tamarack Marketplace will be extending its hours starting April 1, shifting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Tamarack will also be adding a grab-and-go station at the front entrance, which they are calling the Country Roads Market. The market will be open starting Wednesday and will feature items like energy drinks, snacks, phone chargers and more.

WVVA spoke to Tamarack’s Marketing Director AJ Dennison, who says they are working to further aid travelers to maintain Beckley’s status as a viable traveling stop.

“People travel through West Virginia all the time and want to see even more faces than we already do,” Dennison shared. “We don’t want Beckley to fall off the map.”

The state is expected to spend more than $150 million on the state-of-the-art renovation of the Beckley, Morton, and Bluestone Travel Plazas.

As for the plaza’s employees, Executive Director of the Parkways Authority Jeff Miller says workers at the Beckley Travel Plaza’s Parkways Authority Information Centers are being transferred to the Morton Travel Plaza, Princeton Welcome Center and inventory warehouse. Food and convenience store employees are employed by the plaza operator. The Parkways Authority does not oversee their employment.

