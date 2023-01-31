Slick areas will be possible as a wintry mix moves in tonight-early Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT FOR MERCER, TAZEWELL, GILES, BLAND, BUCHANAN, SUMMERS, MONROE, WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE,MCDOWELL, POCAHONTAS, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES. Overnight, up to 1″ of snow/sleet will be possible, along with glaze-0.10″ of ice, especially along the ridgelines and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. DRIVE WITH CAUTION!

SEE ADVISORIES/WATCHES/WARNINGS HERE: Alerts (wvva.com)

SLIPPERY ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see clouds thicken up through sundown, and as an area of low pressure swings in, a wintry mix will develop across our area overnight, mainly between the hours of 9PM TONIGHT-8AM WEDNESDAY.

FUTURECAST TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will all be possible. Temps will drop into the upper 20s-mid 30s overnight, and will hover in the 30s through the day Wednesday. The precip will taper after sunrise, and most of Wednesday overall is looking cloudy and chilly.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night, we’ll see increasing clouds, and lows will fall into the 20s and 30s. Another wintry mix could possibly develop into Thursday, and light snow will be possible Friday AM as colder air moves in behind this slowly departing cold front to our southeast.

ANOTHER MIX INTO THURSDAY AM (WVVA WEATHER)

Though accumulations looks minor at best as of now, prepare for a frigid end to the week! Highs on Friday will likely be around or below freezing. Low temps at the end of the week will likely drop into the teens and single digits.

MODEL SNOW DATA (WVVA WEATHER)

By next week, we look a bit warmer again...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.