Rabid raccoon enters home, attacks dog

By Jessica Redwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A Virginia dog is recovering in quarantine following an attack from a rabid raccoon.

Police responded to the home in Henrico on Friday for a report of potential rabies exposure.

Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked the dog inside the house.

Authorities were able to take the raccoon to the state lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

The dog is now in quarantine. No further information was available.

Henrico police want to remind residents to keep up to date with their pets’ rabies vaccinations.

