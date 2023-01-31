Multiple rounds of rain and wintry weather is expected this week

A stalled frontal boundary will provide us with repeated rounds of precipitation
A wintry mix will move through our region tonight.
A wintry mix will move through our region tonight.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect for the counties shaded.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, WESTERN GREENBRIER, AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES THIS MORNING. LIGHT ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATION COULD LEAD TO SLICK SPOTS ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, AND WALKWAYS.

A mixed bag of precipitation will move through our region this morning before we dry up this...
Showers and some areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will move through the region this morning. Most should dry up this afternoon, but we’ll hold on to a lot of cloud cover. Temperatures will hover in the 30s and low 40s throughout the day.

Another round of wintry precipitation will move through our region tonight.
Another round of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will move through overnight. Some light ice and snow accumulation is possible which could result in some slick spots tonight/tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s.

Most of Wednesday will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies.
We could see a few more flurries tomorrow morning, but most should stay dry on Wednesday with cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the 30s for most.

A strong cold front will dry us out late week but will also bring in some much colder air.
A stalled front could provide us with some more precipitation on Wednesday night/Thursday before a stronger cold front dries us out on Friday and Saturday. Much colder air will filter in behind that front as well. Highs on Friday will top off in the 20s and 30s and lows will drop into the teens. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

