Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police says 57-year-old Jeffrey Scott Cline was arrested after they say he solicited a minor for sexual activity through text messaging. State police says Cline was arrested on Monday as a result of a sting operation.

They say Cline was trying to have a relationship with an underage girl before police stepped in. According to a criminal complain, Cline sent obscene images to a trooper posing as the girl. Cline texted who he thought was the girl and agreed to meet up.

Troopers met Cline at the Wayside post office where he was arrested. He has been charged with felony charges of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activities.

Cline is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Jeffrey Scott Cline
Jeffrey Scott Cline(Southern Regional Jail)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
A man is recovering after being shot and wounded on Short Street in Princeton.
State police in Princeton confirm shooting on Sunday
Marcus McKinley with his attorney, Tim Lupardus
2013 murder convict back in court
A mixed bag of wintry precipitation will fall across our region tomorrow morning.
Unseasonably mild today but more wintry weather is on the way
Believe it or not, these flowers are cake.
Mountain Mama’s cakes are a work of art

Latest News

Lawmakers in Charleston are on the fast-track to provide raises to correctional officers across...
CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. House committee passes bill to provide correctional officers pay raises
Judge Goldston
Judge Goldston announces retirement, news comes one week after House of Delegates introduces resolution for her impeachment
WV WIC announces infant formula changes
The church is located in Mercer County, and members invite anyone to attend.
In Focus: church members invite community to attend services