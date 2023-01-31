Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police says 57-year-old Jeffrey Scott Cline was arrested after they say he solicited a minor for sexual activity through text messaging. State police says Cline was arrested on Monday as a result of a sting operation.

They say Cline was trying to have a relationship with an underage girl before police stepped in. According to a criminal complain, Cline sent obscene images to a trooper posing as the girl. Cline texted who he thought was the girl and agreed to meet up.

Troopers met Cline at the Wayside post office where he was arrested. He has been charged with felony charges of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activities.

Cline is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Jeffrey Scott Cline (Southern Regional Jail)

