Judge Goldston announces retirement, news comes one week after House of Delegates introduces resolution for her impeachment

Raleigh County Judicial Center
Raleigh County Judicial Center(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County Family Court Judge with nearly 30 years of experience on the bench has resigned.

Judge Louise E Goldston, who was serving as a Judge of the Family Court of the 13th Circuit for Raleigh and Wyoming Counties, filed the notice of her retirement on Monday, January 30, only a week after the House of Delegates introduced a resolution for her impeachment. Sponsors of House Resolution 6 say Goldston violated a Raleigh County citizen’s constitutional rights. According to the resolution, this happened in March of 2020 when Goldston conducted a warrantless search of the man’s home.

Goldston’s retirement went into effect at the close of business on Tuesday, January 31. She addressed the letter to Governor Justice stating:

“Please accept this letter as my notice of retirement from my position of Family Court Judge in the 13th Family Court Circuit. My retirement will be effective January 31, 2023, at the close of business tomorrow. It has been my honor serving my constituents the past 28 1/2 years.”

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) announced in a statement on Tuesday that they will no longer be seeking action on the resolution calling for Goldston’s impeachment.

“West Virginia Family court Judge Louise E. Goldston has announced her intent to retire, effective at the close of business today. On behalf of the West Virginia House of Delegates, we wish her well in retirement. As a result of her announcement, the House will take no further action on House Resolution 6.

Delegates introduce House Resolution 6, call for impeachment of W.Va Family Court judge (wvva.com)

