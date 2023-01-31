3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school.

In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday.

Staff administered Narcan, followed by CPR. The student regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators say two female students had taken counterfeit Percocet pills that actually contained Fentanyl.

After further investigation, Jerry Montiel-Sanchez, 18, of Culpeper was arrested for distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Two female students, one 16-year-old and one 17-year-old also face distribution charges. The teens are now in their parent’s custody as they await their court dates.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with further arrests expected.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
A man is recovering after being shot and wounded on Short Street in Princeton.
State police in Princeton confirm shooting on Sunday
Marcus McKinley with his attorney, Tim Lupardus
2013 murder convict back in court
A mixed bag of wintry precipitation will fall across our region tomorrow morning.
Unseasonably mild today but more wintry weather is on the way
Believe it or not, these flowers are cake.
Mountain Mama’s cakes are a work of art

Latest News

Court Street in Welch
Welch residents concerned over collapse of roadway
Beckley Travel Plaza closure effective Feb. 1
Tamarack to increase hours, add grab-and-go services to accommodate travelers following Beckley Travel Plaza closure
Grayson County Public Schools
VDOE error results in funding cuts to Virginia school systems
Jeffrey Scott Cline
Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor
Lawmakers in Charleston are on the fast-track to provide raises to correctional officers across...
CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. House committee passes bill to provide correctional officers pay raises