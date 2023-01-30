Unseasonably mild today but more wintry weather is on the way

A few showers will continue to move through our region this morning, but most should dry out this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO TONGIHT AND LASTS THROUGH TUESDAY FOR WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. LIGHT ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATION COULD CAUSE SOME SLICK SPOTS ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, AND WALKWAYS.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with some precipitation moving in late. Most will see a cold rain; however, a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is possible especially north of I-64. Temperatures will dip down into the 30s for most overnight.

A wintry mix will continue to fall on Tuesday morning especially for those north of I-64. A glaze to a tenth inch of ice and less than an inch of snow/sleet is possible. While this won’t be major event, it doesn’t take much to create some slick spots especially on bridges, overpasses, and walkways. Most should dry up for the afternoon hours, but we’ll stay cold with temperature in the 30s.

Another round of precipitation will move into the region on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Once again, we’ll see a mixed bag of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow. This will be another minor event but could lead to some more slick spots. High temperatures will top off in the 30s for most on Wednesday.

Some more precipitation will move through Wednesday night/Thursday. There is a lot of disagreement about precipitation type so make sure to stay tuned.

We’ll dry out on Friday and Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, but we’ll be much colder behind a powerful cold front with highs in the 20s and 30s on Friday and lows in the teens. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

