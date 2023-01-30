Tazewell woman celebrates 100th birthday

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A woman in Tazewell, Virginia had her one-hundredth birthday Monday! Betty Kelley is a resident of the Heritage Hall in Tazewell, and she had some family stop by to help celebrate her century of life. They told us all about the birthday girl and her tremendous influence on the community throughout her life.

“She has been very active her whole life. She was on the committee that went to Heritage Hall Corporate and got them to open this facility. She also was on the committee that got the ‘Y’ open because she liked to walk...” said Kathy Weigl, one of these family members.

When asked what her secret was for her long life, Betty Kelley had one simple answer:

“Didn’t die,” said Kelley.

Kelley’s family told us that she had a party Sunday with about forty family members, friends from church, and former coworkers – all there to celebrate this important milestone.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.