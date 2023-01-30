Tazewell woman celebrates 100th birthday

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Betty Kelley’s century of life.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A woman in Tazewell, Virginia had her one-hundredth birthday Monday! Betty Kelley is a resident of the Heritage Hall in Tazewell, and she had some family stop by to help celebrate her century of life. They told us all about the birthday girl and her tremendous influence on the community throughout her life.

“She has been very active her whole life. She was on the committee that went to Heritage Hall Corporate and got them to open this facility. She also was on the committee that got the ‘Y’ open because she liked to walk...” said Kathy Weigl, one of these family members.

When asked what her secret was for her long life, Betty Kelley had one simple answer:

“Didn’t die,” said Kelley.

Kelley’s family told us that she had a party Sunday with about forty family members, friends from church, and former coworkers – all there to celebrate this important milestone.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party
Believe it or not, these flowers are cake.
Mountain Mama’s cakes are a work of art
The day after Christmas 2022 could have ended tragically without the actions of 11-year-old...
WVVA Hometown Hero: Boy saves family from fire
Tigers get state title revenge over Polar Bears
Tigers get state title revenge over Polar Bears

Latest News

The church is located in Mercer County, and members invite anyone to attend.
In Focus: church members invite community to attend services
Local nursing homes to get Valentine’s Day cards from Craft Memorial Library
Local nursing homes to get Valentine’s Day cards from Craft Memorial Library
Marcus McKinley with his attorney, Tim Lupardis
2013 murder convict back in court
Dan Withrow, Ronceverte Parks & Rec
Ronceverte Parks & Rec believes upcoming park upgrades could change tourism game for Greenbrier region