State police in Princeton confirm shooting on Sunday

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man is recovering this morning after being shot and wounded on Short Street in Princeton.

West Virginia State Police have confirmed that the incident happened at 11:08 on Sunday morning.

Gary Saunders Jr. suffered non-life threatening neck wounds and was transported to Princeton Community Hospital.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and is awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is still underway by the State Police.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Marcus McKinley with his attorney, Tim Lupardis
2013 murder convict back in court
A mixed bag of wintry precipitation will fall across our region tomorrow morning.
Unseasonably mild today but more wintry weather is on the way
Believe it or not, these flowers are cake.
Mountain Mama’s cakes are a work of art