State police in Princeton confirm late night shooting on Sunday

A man is recovering after being shot and wounded on Short Street in Princeton.
A man is recovering after being shot and wounded on Short Street in Princeton.(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man is recovering this morning after being shot and wounded on Short Street in Princeton.

West Virginia State Police have confirmed that the incident happened at 11:08 last night.

Gary Saunders Jr. suffered non-life threatening neck wounds and was transported to Princeton Community Hospital.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and is awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is still underway and the State Police.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party
Believe it or not, these flowers are cake.
Mountain Mama’s cakes are a work of art
The day after Christmas 2022 could have ended tragically without the actions of 11-year-old...
WVVA Hometown Hero: Boy saves family from fire
Tigers get state title revenge over Polar Bears
Tigers get state title revenge over Polar Bears
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera