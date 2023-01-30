State police in Princeton confirm late night shooting on Sunday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man is recovering this morning after being shot and wounded on Short Street in Princeton.

West Virginia State Police have confirmed that the incident happened at 11:08 last night.

Gary Saunders Jr. suffered non-life threatening neck wounds and was transported to Princeton Community Hospital.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and is awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is still underway and the State Police.

