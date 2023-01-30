Rain, with occasional ice/snow possible early Tuesday

SURFACE MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front heading in our direction will bring dropping temps and rising precip chances into tonight. We’ll feel the breeze pick up a bit, see more clouds, and eventually we’ll see some cold rain showers develop close to midnight tonight. As temps hit the 30s and 40s Tuesday AM, a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will develop for those along and north of I-64 in particular. Most of us will just see plain cold rain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT OVERNIGHT FOR NW POCAHONTAS, WESTERN GREENBRIER, FAYETTE, RALIEGH, AND WYOMING COUNTIES AND LAST INTO TUESDAY. In these areas, up to an inch of snow/sleet and up to 1/10 of an inch of ice accretion will be possible tonight-tomorrow. SLICK SPOTS COULD BE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.

TUESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We should dry out a bit Tuesday afternoon, and temps will hover in the 30s and low 40s. Tuesday night-early Wednesday, ANOTHER ROUND of mixed precip looks to roll through as the front stalls across our region and low pressure rides along the boundary. Minor accumulations of ice/snow could make again for isolated slick areas Tues night-Wed AM.

WINTRY MIX TUE-WED (WVVA WEATHER)

The front will finally be moving east at the end of the week, allowing for colder air to push in from the northwest. Some rain and snow showers could be possible again at the end of the week, and we will be much colder, with highs in the 20s and low 30s by Friday...

STAY TUNED!

