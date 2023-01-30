Local nursing homes to get Valentine’s Day cards from Craft Memorial Library

Anyone can stop by to create their own artistic card for nursing home residents
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Valentine’s Day is almost two weeks away, and some are “spreading the love” to seniors in nursing homes. Craft Memorial Library is encouraging people to stop by and decorate a card. They will be delivered to local nursing home residents on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. Although Monday was just the first day of the event, Beth Jones, who works at Craft Memorial, says last year’s event was an “overwhelming success” with many people stopping by to use their artistic skills to put a smile on a senior’s face.

“We have a table set up across from the circulation desk with basically everything you need to make a homemade card, we have the paper, the envelopes, stamps, stickers, little foam Valentine’s Day hearts, and markers that they can use,” says Jones.

Jones adds, if you would like to make a card, the table will be set up from Monday, January 30th until Monday, February 13.

