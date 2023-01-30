In Focus: church members invite community to attend services

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Jan. 29 edition of In Focus, WVVA is put the spotlight on Victory Baptist Church. The church is located in Princeton. It’s located at 703 Maple St.

WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviews Pastor Mark Smith and his daughter Naomi Smith.

To view the preview interview, go here. To visit the church’s website, go here. To visit the church’s Facebook page, go here. To visit the church’s YouTube page, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

