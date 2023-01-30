6-year-old flown to hospital after falling from ski lift

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski...
Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.(ugurhan/Getty Images Signature)
By Zoe Strothers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 6-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Police said the child was awake when they responded to the call on the bunny hill but was falling in and out of consciousness.

The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party
Believe it or not, these flowers are cake.
Mountain Mama’s cakes are a work of art
The day after Christmas 2022 could have ended tragically without the actions of 11-year-old...
WVVA Hometown Hero: Boy saves family from fire
Tigers get state title revenge over Polar Bears
Tigers get state title revenge over Polar Bears
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Latest News

FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
A man is recovering after being shot and wounded on Short Street in Princeton.
State police in Princeton confirm late night shooting on Sunday
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security