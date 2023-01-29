Tigers get state title revenge over Polar Bears

Shady Spring, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2021-22 season ended in disappointment for the Shady Spring Tigers who lost to the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on a buzzer beater in the Class AAA state championship. On Saturday, the Tigers got to see the Polar Bears again at home with revenge all on the teams mind.

The school was packed and the court was full of energy. The first quarter started out close. Both teams battled back and forth but the Polar Bears held a 18-17 lead after one. However, the second quarter Ammar Maxwell went to work for the Tigers and out scored the Polar Bears by nine and led 37-29 at half.

Then in the third quarter, the whole team shined and hit a groove and won the quarter 23-10, to lead big 60-39. In the fourth quarter the Polar Bears tried to come back but it did not matter, the Tigers rolled onto a 85-65 win. Maxwell led the way for the Tigers with 32 points.

