Rain at times tomorrow ahead of possible wintry weather.

As we head overnight, we are looking at temperatures to only be dropping into the 40s. While it will be very mild tonight, the rain will continue, but mainly remain isolated. The rain will continue through the night into tomorrow morning. Winds will be light tonight as well.

Tomorrow we will see the rain showers continue off and on. Most of the rain will be in the morning and the evening hours, as we see a little bit of a dry spot moving in through the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be very mild as we see temperatures reaching into the low 50s with a light wind coming from the southwest.

A slight chance of rain is possible as we head overnight Monday. Temperatures will be on the decline overnight, dropping back down into the 30s.

Tuesday is when things get a little bit tricky. Depending on the air pattern, some of us could see some snow and sleet mixing in with the rain on Tuesday. Details are still being refined, but right now some of us could see a wintry mix up towards the northern parts of the area Tuesday morning. Stay tuned as we learn more!

