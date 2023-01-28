Wyoming County man convicted of Malicious Assault

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -A Wyoming County man was found guilty of Malicious Assault, Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, and First Degree Robbert after a jury trial this week.

Michael Terry Cline, 38, of Hanover, WV, was found guilty of the charges on January 25, 2023.

In May of 2022, the prosecution said Cline maliciously beat a Wyoming County man by striking him repeatedly. Cline used an ax handle during the attack. Cline also stole several items from the man during the assault. As the man made his escape in an automobile, Cline fired several rounds from a firearm, striking the vehicle.

Gregory Bishop is the Wyoming County Prosecutor. “This was a crime of extreme violence” said Bishop, “the victim was very fortunate to escape with his life”.

Assistant Prosecutor’s Derek Laxton and Josh Miller prosecuted the case.

“I’d like to thank the jury for their service and attention during the three-day trial”, said Laxton, “I’d also like to thank Tommy Blankenship and the entire Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for their investigation of this case. They and all the police operating in our county work every day to keep the people in our county safe. Violent crimes like these are intolerable and we are grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict.”

“I want to thank the jury for their hard work and due diligence in thoroughly evaluating all the evidence and returning a just verdict. I want to also thank Captain T. Blankenship of the Wyoming County Sherriff’s Department for his thorough investigation and commitment to justice” said Miller, “This verdict delivers justice to the victim and holds Michael Terry Cline accountable for his violent criminal acts. Michael Terry Cline is an incorrigible, violent criminal and it is my hope that this verdict sends a message to all would be violent criminals in Wyoming County, that the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will not tolerate violent criminals and you will be brought to justice and held accountable.”

“Both Laxton and Miller’s preparation and thoroughness in presenting this case was extraordinary”, said Bishop, “the citizens of Wyoming County are fortunate to have attorneys such as these in the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.