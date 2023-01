SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring has a shot at redemption on Saturday.

The #2 Tigers host the #1 Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Fairmont Senior defeated Shady Spring, 60-59 for the 3A state title on a buzzer beater last March.

