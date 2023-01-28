Saturday looks quiet and mild, showers return Sunday

SATURDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be settling in tomorrow, bringing dry weather. Saturday looks sunny and mild for this time of year, with high temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday night, we’ll see increasing cloud cover and low temps in the 30s.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will approach the area Sunday, bringing rain on and off throughout the day. Temps should top off in the 40s for most, but some cooler higher spots will still be possible. North of the I-64 corridor across the higher terrain, we could see a little snow or ice mix in from time to time, but no significant winter weather to worry about.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a more rain on Monday, with high temps to start next week in the upper 40s/low 50s, but by Monday afternoon/evening temps will fall to around freezing again, and we could see some rain/snow mix Monday night.

LOOKING AHEAD (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week at a glance is looking unsettled, and temps gradually drop again through next week. Stay tuned!

