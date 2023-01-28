Saturday looks quiet and mild, showers return Sunday

Temps warm back into the 40s this weekend
Day Planner
Day Planner
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SATURDAY PLANNER
SATURDAY PLANNER

High pressure will be settling in tomorrow, bringing dry weather. Saturday looks sunny and mild for this time of year, with high temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday night, we’ll see increasing cloud cover and low temps in the 30s.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

A frontal system will approach the area Sunday, bringing rain on and off throughout the day. Temps should top off in the 40s for most, but some cooler higher spots will still be possible. North of the I-64 corridor across the higher terrain, we could see a little snow or ice mix in from time to time, but no significant winter weather to worry about.

Futurecast
Futurecast

We’ll see a more rain on Monday, with high temps to start next week in the upper 40s/low 50s, but by Monday afternoon/evening temps will fall to around freezing again, and we could see some rain/snow mix Monday night.

LOOKING AHEAD
LOOKING AHEAD

Next week at a glance is looking unsettled, and temps gradually drop again through next week. Stay tuned!



