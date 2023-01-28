Police: Two charged with beating, dragging woman out of car

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A man and woman have been charged after police said they beat and dragged a woman out of her car on the interstate and left her on the side of the roadway.

According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Sprouse and 20-year-old Kaylee Reese are accused of physically beating and dragging a woman out of and away from her car on the shoulder of Interstate 79 near Fairmont, West Virginia.

Officers said they both got in the car and drove off, leaving her “laying on the side of the interstate in a battered and semi-conscious state.” She was left there for at least 45 minutes without a coat or shoes.

Court documents report Sprouse and Reese also took the victim’s cell phone so she couldn’t call for help. They also stole the victim’s laptop before parking her car behind a pharmacy, according to the report.

The victim’s cell phone was later recovered by a family member after tracking the phone’s location, officers said.

The victim had multiple injuries to her face, head, hands, legs and feet and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Sprouse and Reese have both been charged with first-degree robbery, assault during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail.

