Mountain Mama’s cakes are a work of art

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -

A legend in the baking- Rachel Bowman of Mountain Mama Cakes in Tazewell got her start baking when a relative ordered a cake that didn’t turn out like the picture. So Rachel decided to make the cake herself.

“I just posted it on Facebook and asked ‘if I started a business would anyone buy? ' A lot of people gave me a really good reaction to it. And so I did. My first couple of orders came within a day of me posting that,” said Bowman.

And Bowman began creating cakes for all types of events- like birthdays and weddings. Though it is a business, it is also is therapeutic for Bowman.

“As an artist, it’s really fun to be able to create custom designs and create little intricate things that go on the cake and bring the whole cake together,” said Bowman.

Gorgeous cakes like these take a lot of work.

“You’ve got to do the baking, the mixing. You mix your icing, your icing colors, your fondant colors. And I take extra steps, I brown my butter. And the dishes! The dishes are the most time consuming part,” said Bowman.

Today Rachel made a cake for WVVA.

If you would like to try a cake from Rachel Bowman, reach out to Mountain Mama on Facebook.

