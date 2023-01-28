Increasing clouds as rain moves in tomorrow morning

Mild conditions will continue on throughout the rest of the day today. As we head overnight, temperatures will begin to drop into the mid 35s. Clouds will begin building in throughout the evening ahead of a cold front that will linger just outside of our area tomorrow.

Overnight we will stay dry (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain is looking to begin around 5 AM tomorrow. Rain will continue though the day, with most of the heavier rain in the morning. After lunchtime the rain will begin to break up a bit, leading to scattered showers throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Tomorrow's highs will be in the mid 40s (WVVA WEATHER)

There is a brief period in the morning where we could see some freezing rain in Pocahontas County, and as a result there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 5 AM to 9 AM on Sunday. We could see slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges as a result.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas County (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be reaching into the mid 40s tomorrow, so we will continue to be above our average of 40 degrees. Winds will have died down, so we won’t be seeing any stronger winds through Sunday.

As we head into the beginning of the work week, temperature will start off pretty mild. We are looking at temperatures to be sticking near 50 degrees on Monday, with a few rain showers possible. After that temperatures will drop into the low 40s through most of the week, with the chance for some rain and snow at times until Friday. Stay tuned!

