Increasing clouds as rain moves in tomorrow morning

Temperatures will be a little above average.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild conditions will continue on throughout the rest of the day today. As we head overnight, temperatures will begin to drop into the mid 35s. Clouds will begin building in throughout the evening ahead of a cold front that will linger just outside of our area tomorrow.

Overnight we will stay dry
Overnight we will stay dry(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain is looking to begin around 5 AM tomorrow. Rain will continue though the day, with most of the heavier rain in the morning. After lunchtime the rain will begin to break up a bit, leading to scattered showers throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Tomorrow's highs will be in the mid 40s
Tomorrow's highs will be in the mid 40s(WVVA WEATHER)

There is a brief period in the morning where we could see some freezing rain in Pocahontas County, and as a result there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 5 AM to 9 AM on Sunday. We could see slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges as a result.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas County
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas County(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be reaching into the mid 40s tomorrow, so we will continue to be above our average of 40 degrees. Winds will have died down, so we won’t be seeing any stronger winds through Sunday.

As we head into the beginning of the work week, temperature will start off pretty mild. We are looking at temperatures to be sticking near 50 degrees on Monday, with a few rain showers possible. After that temperatures will drop into the low 40s through most of the week, with the chance for some rain and snow at times until Friday. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial for sexually abusing his son is acquitted
Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency
An inmate at Southern Regional Jail is charged after State Police say he brought drugs into the...
Inmate charged with bringing contraband into Southern Regional Jail
Drug Free All-Stars basketball brightens the day of Princeton Primary students
Drug Free All-Star Basketball brightens the day of Princeton Primary students
Johnny Brown and Albert Ricketson, escaped inmates from Washington County
Washington Co. escaped inmates arrested; stolen car found

Latest News

Day Planner
Saturday looks quiet and mild, showers return Sunday
Temperatures today will be reaching into the mid 30s.
Sunshine heading our way today and tomorrow.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Snow winds down on Friday, temps will moderate into the weekend
Upslope snow showers will continue to fall at times along our western facing slopes today.
Upslope snow showers to continue throughout the day