Charges pending after bomb threat reported in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - According to the Wytheville Police Department, authorities responded to a reported bomb threat around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning at a Go Mart gas station on East Main Street.

In a post made by the department’s Facebook page, police said no explosive device was located following a K-9 search, and the business was deemed safe by 3:00 a.m..

The post also noted an investigation led to a 14-year-old juvenile in the Beckley, W.Va. area -- and added the juvenile had allegedly made multiple other bomb threats to gas stations in the surrounding area. Criminal charges are pending in each jurisdiction.

