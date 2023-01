Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Bobcats hosted the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in Hinton. The teams battled back and forth in the first half but the Bobcats went on a tear to end the half and lead by seven 30-23.

The Bobcats would keep the pressure on in the second half and win 63-51.

