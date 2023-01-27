W.Va. foster care agency looks for blanket donations

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Foster kids in W.Va. are in need of blankets, according to representatives from Braley and Thompson.

The agency has set-up drop-off locations around the state, open through Feb. 17th. Folks are urged to drop off blankets, which will then be distributed to foster kids entering new homes.

“Sometimes foster kids will come into foster homes with the clothes on their backs,” said Tina Gray-Russell, a recruiter and supervisor at Braley and Thompson. “We think it’s important for them to have that warm blanket to take with them.”

A list of drop-off locations can be found here.

