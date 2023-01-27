Two members of the Mercer County Board of Health stepping down

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Changes are coming to the Mercer County Board of Health; two of its members will be stepping down. Dr. Randy Maxwell and Stacey Hicks will both be leaving their positions, with Hicks resigning his position as President of the Princeton Rescue Squad as well. Both men cited the stress from dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons for their exit. However, they both said they made sure the area was in good hands before they left.

“We were the first line of defense with the pandemic... so, we took care of the community, and I was very proud of that,” says Hicks.

“Stacey and I, we worked on the board for several years together. I’ve been there a little longer, but, you know, we come through the pandemic together...” says Dr. Randy Maxwell, “...Things are running pretty smooth now... We talked early on that when we got things, you know, running better... we’d probably step down and let some younger generation, younger folks have a crack at it.”

Neither Maxwell nor Hicks plan to fully retire. Dr. Maxwell says he will be continuing his chiropractic work, and Hicks says he will be working in a private business he owns.

