Sunshine heading our way today and tomorrow.
Temperatures tomorrow will be much warmer!
We’ll start the day today with some scattered snow flurries. Things will be pretty cold throughout the morning, temperatures will be sitting in the mid to low 20s. Snow flurries will begin to taper off by mid-morning, leaving us with sunny skies by the afternoon.
Throughout the afternoon we will be seeing temperatures reaching into the mid 30s, so we will be a little warmer today. The sunny skies will be welcome, though they won’t serve to warm things up too much.
Winds will be a little strong at times, blowing from the west at about 10-20 miles per hour. We could see wind gusts even higher than that though as we head overnight.
Temperatures overnight will be reaching down into the upper 20s, so we will stay cold for another night while we see increasing clouds. Maybe a snow flurry popping up through our northwest.
It’s going to be tomorrow where we see much warmer temperatures coming our way. Highs will be reaching into the upper 40s through the afternoon Saturday, with variable cloud cover throughout the day. Heading overnight we will see clouds really start to build in, giving us a soggy day on Sunday.
Heading into next week, we’re looking at a pretty active pattern. Could see a little bit of rain, snow, and a mixture of both. More details as we get closer.
