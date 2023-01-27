Shingles vaccines now covered by Medicare Part D

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -There’s good news for people covered under the Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. Starting this year, shingles vaccines are now covered. Shingles can be a very painful infection that can affect people over fifty or people who have gotten chickenpox in the past. We spoke to Bonnie Allen, the Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, who says, if you’ve been putting off getting the shingles vaccine, now is a good time to change that.

“Shingles is something that you just don’t want to get... I’ve been blessed and never had shingles, but I have had the chickenpox, so I have had the vaccine, and I recommend it highly for people over the age of fifty,” says Allen.

If you are using insurance to pay for a shingles vaccination, Allen recommends checking the copay of various vaccination providers in your area before getting the shot.

