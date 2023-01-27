Raiders win in Class A battle over Rebels

Bradshaw, W.Va. (WVVA) - The River View Raiders took on the Tolsia Rebels in a Class A battle in Bradshaw, WV.

The two teams battled to start, tied at 17-17 in the second quarter, but the Raiders kept the pace to end the second half to lead 31-20.

The Raiders kept the pressure on in the second half to win 54-46.

