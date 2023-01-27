PCH gets official welcome into WVU Health System

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital got it’s official welcome into the West Virginia University Health System on Friday. The hospital’s welcome ceremony began with guest speakers that included West Virginia University President, Dr. Gordon Gee and current PCH President and CEO, Karen Bowling. Bowling says PCH’s merger into the WVU Health System opens the door for more opportunities for the region.

“We think it’s good for Southern West Virginia and it’s certainly good for WVU Medicine because they’re bringing a very strong hospital that already has a good base of resources and now it’s going to give us an opportunity to do what we can to take it up a notch to continue to provide outstanding services here,” said Bowling.

Bowling says now, the possibilities for PCH are endless. One recent upgrade is the addition of teleneurology. She says there are more improvements on the horizon for this hospital.

“I think most of our community knows that we really are not always able to accommodate people quickly if they need an admission. So really the next phase is looking at how we can add beds to PCH. So that we can make sure we’re here for the community and they don’t have to be transferred out of the area,” said Bowling.

Part of the welcome ceremony included taking time to recognize some long time, PCH employees, including one who was featured as a WVVA Hometown Hero last month. Madelene Howard has worked at the hospital for 55 years and counting.

“It’s awesome. I enjoy my coworkers, I just enjoy the whole hospital cause it’s really good and it’s really nice. I invite any woman who’s having a baby to come to Princeton Community Hospital, WVU and have their baby,” said Howard who is an OB Tech at the hospital.

Howard says she’ll be working at PCH for as long as god is willing and now she and all the employees here are officially part the WVU Health System.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.