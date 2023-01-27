Inmate charged with bringing contraband into Southern Regional Jail


An inmate at Southern Regional Jail is charged after State Police say he brought drugs into the...
An inmate at Southern Regional Jail is charged after State Police say he brought drugs into the facility.(SRJ)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An inmate at Southern Regional Jail was charged with bringing contraband into the facility during an x-ray procedure. The scan is part of the entry procedure for inmates at the jail.

The discovery on Thursday follows a separate incident on Tuesday night, when three inmates were treated following the discovering of potential drugs. See story here: Three inmates taken for medical treatment after drugs discovered at Southern Regional Jail (wvva.com)

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WVVA News on Friday, John Sparks was charged with having Contraband in a Correctional facility on Thursday. In the complaint, State Police say correctional officers discovered two canisters in Sparks’ rectum after he had been brought in by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies on a separate charge.

Upon further inspection of the canisters, correctional officers found a small quantity of substances consistent with both Heroin and Meth.

The case remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency
Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial for sexually abusing his son is acquitted
Mountain Steer Meat Company
Greenbrier County community remains at the center of Mountain Steer Meat Company
Hedrick was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, possession with intent to...
SHERIFF | DUI driver with meth in pants kicks deputy in face during arrest
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail

Latest News

Two members of the Mercer County Board of Health stepping down
Two members of the Mercer County Board of Health stepping down
Shingles vaccines now covered by Medicare Part D
Shingles vaccines now covered by Medicare Part D
Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial for sexually abusing his son is acquitted
Brenda Workman speaks about plant based food this Saturday.
Plant based food class to be held this Saturday.