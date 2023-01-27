In Focus Preview: church members invite community to attend service

The church is located in Mercer County, and members invite anyone to attend.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Jan. 29 edition of In Focus, WVVA is putting the spotlight on Victory Baptist Church. The church is located in Princeton.

WVVA’s Melinda Zosh interviews Pastor Mark Smith and his daughter Naomi Smith.

Tune in at 9 a.m. for the full 30-minute interview.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

