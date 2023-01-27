Drug Free All-Star Basketball brightens the day of Princeton Primary students

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today Princeton Primary students got to meet some special guests: the Drug Free All-Stars basketball team.

The All-Stars faced off against teachers from Princeton Primary. While it gave the kids a day of fun, the event also served as a way to let the students know that their whole community wants them to succeed.

“We want them to see that people in our community care about them and that we are here for them at any time. When they get older they will look back on the times they had the most fun and they’re going to remember who cared about them the most at that time,” Drug Free All-Stars Director Greg Puckett said.

This was the Drug Free All-Stars 481st game. The team has played expositions for the past 18 years in six different states.

